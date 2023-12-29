Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders will be in action on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Does a wager on Horvat interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bo Horvat vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 18:47 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 33 games this year Horvat has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 22 of 33 games this year, Horvat has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 33 games this season, Horvat has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Horvat goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Horvat has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Horvat Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 33 Games 8 33 Points 3 14 Goals 1 19 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.