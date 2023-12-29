Will Bobby Brink Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 29?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Bobby Brink to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Brink stats and insights
- In five of 29 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Brink averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Brink recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:38
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|12:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Flyers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
