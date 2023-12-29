In the upcoming tilt versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Bobby Brink to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Brink averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:58 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:38 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:46 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 12:19 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:10 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 OT

Flyers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

