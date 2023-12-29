The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Bobby McMann find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, McMann scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

McMann has zero points on the power play.

McMann's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 131 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

McMann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:24 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:56 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 7-3 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:44 Home W 4-3 SO 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:58 Away W 3-2

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

