The New York Islanders, including Brock Nelson, will be in action Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Nelson in that upcoming Islanders-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brock Nelson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Nelson has a goal in 12 games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Nelson has a point in 18 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

In 12 of 34 games this season, Nelson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Nelson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Nelson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 34 Games 7 29 Points 3 15 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

