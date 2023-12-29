Calle Jarnkrok and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Fancy a wager on Jarnkrok in the Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

Jarnkrok has averaged 15:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Jarnkrok has scored a goal in seven of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Jarnkrok has a point in 14 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 32 games this year, Jarnkrok has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Jarnkrok hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 131 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 5 17 Points 1 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

