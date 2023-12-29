Cam Atkinson will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken face off on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Atkinson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Cam Atkinson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson has averaged 17:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

Atkinson has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 34 games this season, Atkinson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 34 games this season, Atkinson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Atkinson goes over his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

