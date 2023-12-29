Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 29?
Will Cameron York find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
York stats and insights
- In five of 34 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- York has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:57
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|23:13
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:24
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Flyers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
