Will Cameron York find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

York stats and insights

In five of 34 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

York has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:57 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:21 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:16 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 23:13 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:26 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:24 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:03 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 20:40 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:10 Home W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.