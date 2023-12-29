In the upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Chris Tierney to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Tierney stats and insights

Tierney is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Tierney has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Tierney recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:30 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:40 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:55 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

