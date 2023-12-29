For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Cole Guttman a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Guttman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Guttman averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 7-5 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:25 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 8:07 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:15 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.