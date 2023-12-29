For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Colin Miller a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Miller has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT

Devils vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

