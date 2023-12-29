Will Colin Miller Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 29?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Colin Miller a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- Miller is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- Miller has zero points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Devils vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
