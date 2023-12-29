When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Connor Bedard light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bedard stats and insights

In 12 of 34 games this season, Bedard has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.

Bedard's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Jets 2 2 0 18:53 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:11 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:52 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 23:16 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.