Will David Kampf Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 29?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is David Kampf going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Kampf score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kampf stats and insights
- In four of 32 games this season, Kampf has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in two games (zero shots).
- Kampf has zero points on the power play.
- Kampf's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 131 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kampf recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.