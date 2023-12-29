Will Dawson Mercer Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 29?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Dawson Mercer to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Mercer stats and insights
- Mercer has scored in nine of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Mercer has scored three goals on the power play.
- Mercer averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Mercer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|20:29
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|14:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Away
|W 2-1
Devils vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
