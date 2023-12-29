The New Jersey Devils, including Dawson Mercer, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. Does a bet on Mercer intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dawson Mercer vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 17:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Mercer has a goal in nine games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Mercer has a point in 12 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points four times.

Mercer has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Mercer goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Mercer has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mercer Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 33 Games 3 17 Points 1 9 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.