Dodge County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Dodge County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information here.
Dodge County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ozaukee High School at Hustisford High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Hustisford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
