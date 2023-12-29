Should you wager on Erik Haula to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

In seven of 28 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Haula has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are allowing 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:07 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

