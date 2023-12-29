Friday's contest between the San Diego Toreros (9-4) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with San Diego taking home the win. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM on December 29.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 143.5 over/under.

Fresno State vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Jenny Craig Pavilion Line: Fresno State -1.5

Fresno State -1.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Fresno State -125, San Diego +105

Fresno State vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 75, Fresno State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Fresno State vs. San Diego

Pick ATS: San Diego (+1.5)



San Diego (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Fresno State is 3-7-0 against the spread, while San Diego's ATS record this season is 4-7-0. The Bulldogs are 8-2-0 and the Toreros are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 144.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (scoring 71.4 points per game to rank 263rd in college basketball while allowing 72.6 per contest to rank 222nd in college basketball) and have a -14 scoring differential overall.

Fresno State pulls down 33.8 rebounds per game (290th in college basketball) compared to the 32.9 of its opponents.

Fresno State knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (8.0).

The Bulldogs average 92.9 points per 100 possessions (228th in college basketball), while giving up 94.4 points per 100 possessions (288th in college basketball).

Fresno State has committed 2.9 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.1 (326th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (259th in college basketball).

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros score 72.9 points per game (229th in college basketball) and concede 72.4 (217th in college basketball) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

San Diego is 115th in college basketball at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 36.8 its opponents average.

San Diego connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 34.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.4%.

San Diego has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (290th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (133rd in college basketball).

