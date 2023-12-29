The San Diego Toreros (9-4) look to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. San Diego matchup.

Fresno State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Fresno State vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline San Diego Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-1.5) 143.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-1.5) 143.5 -118 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Fresno State vs. San Diego Betting Trends

Fresno State has covered three times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Bulldogs' 11 games have gone over the point total.

San Diego has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, six out of the Toreros' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

