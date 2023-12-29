The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) will meet the San Diego Toreros (9-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Fresno State vs. San Diego Game Information

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Leo Colimerio: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Deuce Turner: 13 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hayes: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Fresno State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG San Diego AVG San Diego Rank 262nd 71.4 Points Scored 72.9 229th 222nd 72.6 Points Allowed 72.4 217th 290th 33.8 Rebounds 38.2 115th 329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.5 229th 261st 6.7 3pt Made 6.9 237th 189th 13.4 Assists 12.8 231st 326th 14.1 Turnovers 13.2 290th

