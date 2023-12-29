Fresno State vs. San Diego December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) will meet the San Diego Toreros (9-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Fresno State vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Fresno State (-1.5)
- Total: 143.5
- TV: ESPN+
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
San Diego Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 13 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Fresno State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|San Diego AVG
|San Diego Rank
|262nd
|71.4
|Points Scored
|72.9
|229th
|222nd
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|217th
|290th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|38.2
|115th
|329th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|229th
|261st
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|237th
|189th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.8
|231st
|326th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|13.2
|290th
