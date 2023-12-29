The San Diego Toreros (9-4) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.

Fresno State vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fresno State -1.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State vs San Diego Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-7-0 this season.

So far this season, San Diego has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread.

San Diego (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 30% of the time, 6.4% more often than Fresno State (3-7-0) this season.

Fresno State vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fresno State 7 70% 71.4 144.3 72.6 145 138.0 San Diego 6 54.5% 72.9 144.3 72.4 145 147.4

Additional Fresno State vs San Diego Insights & Trends

The 71.4 points per game the Bulldogs average are the same as the Toreros allow.

Fresno State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 72.4 points.

The Toreros score only 0.3 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs give up (72.6).

San Diego is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Fresno State vs. San Diego Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fresno State 3-7-0 3-4 8-2-0 San Diego 4-7-0 3-4 6-5-0

Fresno State vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fresno State San Diego 7-7 Home Record 8-9 4-9 Away Record 3-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.1 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

