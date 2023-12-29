The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 144-122 win versus the Nets, Antetokounmpo put up 32 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

Let's look at Antetokounmpo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 30.6 32.1 Rebounds 11.5 11.0 11.5 Assists 6.5 5.7 6.3 PRA -- 47.3 49.9 PR -- 41.6 43.6



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Antetokounmpo has taken 18.8 shots per game this season and made 11.3 per game, which account for 19.6% and 23.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 100.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 111.8 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 42.7 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

Conceding 24.7 assists per contest, the Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 40 45 14 4 0 2 1 11/25/2022 31 38 9 6 2 2 0 11/16/2022 32 16 12 8 0 0 0

