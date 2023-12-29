Friday's game between the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) and the San Diego State Aztecs (10-2) at McCarthey Athletic Center has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Gonzaga taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 76, San Diego State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. San Diego State

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-4.1)

Gonzaga (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Gonzaga is 3-7-0 against the spread, while San Diego State's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. The Bulldogs are 4-6-0 and the Aztecs are 5-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +207 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.3 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (95th in college basketball).

Gonzaga records 43.5 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while conceding 32.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.4 boards per game.

Gonzaga connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (280th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 32.0% from deep while its opponents hit 30.2% from long range.

The Bulldogs' 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 44th in college basketball, and the 81.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 28th in college basketball.

Gonzaga and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 11.3 per game (130th in college basketball) and force 11.3 (244th in college basketball action).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs put up 77.2 points per game (121st in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per outing (73rd in college basketball). They have a +130 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game.

San Diego State pulls down 38.5 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball) while allowing 34.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

San Diego State hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

San Diego State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.1 per game (54th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (130th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.