The San Diego State Aztecs (10-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
  • TV: ESPN
Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
  • In games Gonzaga shoots better than 39.5% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 100th.
  • The 84.3 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.0 more points than the Aztecs give up (66.3).
  • Gonzaga is 9-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • San Diego State is 9-2 when it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 19th.
  • The Aztecs' 77.2 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 67.1 the Bulldogs give up.
  • San Diego State has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 84.3 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Gonzaga scored 8.1 more points per game (92.9) than it did away from home (84.8).
  • Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last season, surrendering 69.4 points per game, compared to 78.4 in road games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Gonzaga performed worse in home games last year, sinking 7.4 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 40.0% percentage in road games.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • San Diego State scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than away (68.9) last season.
  • The Aztecs gave up fewer points at home (60.4 per game) than away (65.6) last season.
  • San Diego State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (38.7%).

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 78-40 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/15/2023 UConn L 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 Jackson State W 100-76 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/29/2023 San Diego State - McCarthey Athletic Center
1/4/2024 Pepperdine - McCarthey Athletic Center
1/6/2024 San Diego - McCarthey Athletic Center

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UC Irvine W 63-62 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

