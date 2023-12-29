How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (10-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- In games Gonzaga shoots better than 39.5% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 100th.
- The 84.3 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.0 more points than the Aztecs give up (66.3).
- Gonzaga is 9-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- San Diego State is 9-2 when it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 19th.
- The Aztecs' 77.2 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 67.1 the Bulldogs give up.
- San Diego State has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 84.3 points.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Gonzaga scored 8.1 more points per game (92.9) than it did away from home (84.8).
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last season, surrendering 69.4 points per game, compared to 78.4 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Gonzaga performed worse in home games last year, sinking 7.4 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 40.0% percentage in road games.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- San Diego State scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than away (68.9) last season.
- The Aztecs gave up fewer points at home (60.4 per game) than away (65.6) last season.
- San Diego State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (38.7%).
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 78-40
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/15/2023
|UConn
|L 76-63
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|W 100-76
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|Pepperdine
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|San Diego
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 63-62
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/19/2023
|Saint Katherine
|W 91-57
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|W 74-60
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|UNLV
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
