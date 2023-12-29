The San Diego State Aztecs (10-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

In games Gonzaga shoots better than 39.5% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 100th.

The 84.3 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.0 more points than the Aztecs give up (66.3).

Gonzaga is 9-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

San Diego State is 9-2 when it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 19th.

The Aztecs' 77.2 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 67.1 the Bulldogs give up.

San Diego State has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 84.3 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Gonzaga scored 8.1 more points per game (92.9) than it did away from home (84.8).

Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last season, surrendering 69.4 points per game, compared to 78.4 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Gonzaga performed worse in home games last year, sinking 7.4 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 40.0% percentage in road games.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego State scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than away (68.9) last season.

The Aztecs gave up fewer points at home (60.4 per game) than away (65.6) last season.

San Diego State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (38.7%).

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/11/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 78-40 McCarthey Athletic Center 12/15/2023 UConn L 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 Jackson State W 100-76 McCarthey Athletic Center 12/29/2023 San Diego State - McCarthey Athletic Center 1/4/2024 Pepperdine - McCarthey Athletic Center 1/6/2024 San Diego - McCarthey Athletic Center

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule