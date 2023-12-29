The San Diego State Aztecs (10-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline FanDuel Gonzaga (-6.5) 146.5 -300 +240

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Gonzaga has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Bulldogs' 11 games this season have hit the over.

San Diego State has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Aztecs games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this year.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Gonzaga is 15th-best in the country. It is far below that, 31st, according to computer rankings.

The Bulldogs were +2200 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +3500, which is the 33rd-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Gonzaga winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The Aztecs' national championship odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the beginning of the season (+8000).

The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

