Gonzaga vs. San Diego State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The San Diego State Aztecs (10-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Gonzaga (-6.5)
|146.5
|-300
|+240
Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Gonzaga has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of five out of the Bulldogs' 11 games this season have hit the over.
- San Diego State has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Aztecs games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this year.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Gonzaga is 15th-best in the country. It is far below that, 31st, according to computer rankings.
- The Bulldogs were +2200 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +3500, which is the 33rd-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Gonzaga winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- The Aztecs' national championship odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the beginning of the season (+8000).
- The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
