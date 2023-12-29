The Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) will meet the San Diego State Aztecs (8-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Anton Watson: 14.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Graham Ike: 13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Braden Huff: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Micah Parrish: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Reese Waters: 14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Lamont Butler: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Saunders: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank 41st 82.9 Points Scored 76.1 161st 71st 66.3 Points Allowed 67.9 114th 18th 42.8 Rebounds 37.9 130th 17th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 164th 271st 6.5 3pt Made 7.5 177th 78th 15.4 Assists 14.7 110th 158th 11.6 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

