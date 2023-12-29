The Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) will meet the San Diego State Aztecs (8-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Information

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Anton Watson: 14.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Graham Ike: 13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Hickman: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Braden Huff: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Jaedon LeDee: 22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Micah Parrish: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reese Waters: 14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lamont Butler: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Elijah Saunders: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank
41st 82.9 Points Scored 76.1 161st
71st 66.3 Points Allowed 67.9 114th
18th 42.8 Rebounds 37.9 130th
17th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 164th
271st 6.5 3pt Made 7.5 177th
78th 15.4 Assists 14.7 110th
158th 11.6 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

