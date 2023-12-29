Gonzaga vs. San Diego State December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) will meet the San Diego State Aztecs (8-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Anton Watson: 14.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Graham Ike: 13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Braden Huff: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reese Waters: 14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison
|Gonzaga Rank
|Gonzaga AVG
|San Diego State AVG
|San Diego State Rank
|41st
|82.9
|Points Scored
|76.1
|161st
|71st
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|114th
|18th
|42.8
|Rebounds
|37.9
|130th
|17th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|164th
|271st
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.5
|177th
|78th
|15.4
|Assists
|14.7
|110th
|158th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
