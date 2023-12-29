The San Diego State Aztecs (10-2) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -6.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, San Diego State has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Gonzaga has had less success against the spread than San Diego State this year, putting up an ATS record of 3-7-0, compared to the 3-6-0 mark of San Diego State.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 4 40% 84.3 161.5 67.1 133.4 153.2 San Diego State 2 22.2% 77.2 161.5 66.3 133.4 140.3

Additional Gonzaga vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score 18.0 more points per game (84.3) than the Aztecs give up (66.3).

When Gonzaga totals more than 66.3 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Aztecs put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 67.1 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.1 points, San Diego State is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 3-7-0 3-3 4-6-0 San Diego State 3-6-0 0-0 5-4-0

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga San Diego State 14-1 Home Record 15-1 7-2 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

