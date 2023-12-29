Green Bay vs. Wright State December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) meet the Wright State Raiders (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) in a matchup of Horizon League teams at 1:00 PM ET on Friday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 18.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Douglas Jr.: 5.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Wright State Players to Watch
- Trey Calvin: 22.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tanner Holden: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- AJ Braun: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Green Bay vs. Wright State Stat Comparison
|Green Bay Rank
|Green Bay AVG
|Wright State AVG
|Wright State Rank
|349th
|63.6
|Points Scored
|81.6
|55th
|75th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|80
|339th
|295th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|35.4
|234th
|333rd
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|187th
|203rd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6
|302nd
|301st
|11.5
|Assists
|13.1
|207th
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
