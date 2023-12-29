The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) are favored (by 6.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -6.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Each Green Bay game this season has finished with a combined score under 147.5 points.

Green Bay's games this season have had an average of 129.5 points, 18 fewer points than this game's point total.

Green Bay's ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Green Bay's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS record) is higher than Wright State's .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 9 90% 84.1 147.6 78 143.9 156.9 Green Bay 0 0% 63.5 147.6 65.9 143.9 132.7

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Raiders were 11-11-0 against the spread last year in Horizon League action.

The Phoenix's 63.5 points per game are 14.5 fewer points than the 78 the Raiders allow.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 4-6-0 1-1 7-3-0 Green Bay 6-5-0 4-3 4-7-0

Green Bay vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State Green Bay 9-6 Home Record 2-10 7-8 Away Record 1-17 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

