The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline FanDuel Wright State (-7.5) 148.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Wright State Betting Trends

Green Bay has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, the Phoenix have an ATS record of 4-2.

Wright State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Raiders and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 11 times this season.

