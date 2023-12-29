When the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Hudson Fasching score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

  • In two of 24 games this season, Fasching has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In three games against the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • Fasching has zero points on the power play.
  • Fasching's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:07 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:25 Home W 7-3

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

