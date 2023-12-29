The Iowa State Cyclones are significant favorites (-8.5) in this year's Liberty Bowl, where they will meet the Memphis Tigers. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Memphis matchup.

Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Iowa State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Memphis Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa State (-8.5) 57.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Iowa State (-8.5) 57.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Memphis Betting Trends

  • Iowa State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • Memphis is 4-6-1 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

