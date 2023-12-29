Should you bet on Jack Hughes to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.

He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:40 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:16 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 15:44 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:37 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.