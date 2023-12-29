The New Jersey Devils, with Jack Hughes, take the ice Friday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hughes' props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Hughes vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Hughes has averaged 17:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Hughes has a goal in 10 games this season out of 28 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Hughes has a point in 19 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points 11 times.

Hughes has an assist in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 28 Games 3 40 Points 4 14 Goals 1 26 Assists 3

