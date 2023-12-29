Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau light the lamp when the New York Islanders face off against the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

In two of 34 games this season, Pageau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken six shots in three games against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:15 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:29 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:39 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:52 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 7-3

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

