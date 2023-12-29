The New York Islanders, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, are in action Friday against the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Pageau's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus this season, in 15:51 per game on the ice, is -10.

Pageau has a goal in two of 34 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Pageau has registered a point in a game 12 times this year out of 34 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Pageau has an assist in 10 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Pageau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Pageau has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pageau Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 34 Games 6 13 Points 2 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.