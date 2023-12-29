Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 29?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jesper Bratt a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bratt stats and insights
- Bratt has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
- Bratt has picked up five goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- He has a 15.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Bratt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|14:46
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|18:12
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|W 2-1
Devils vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
