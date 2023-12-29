Jesper Bratt will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators play on Friday at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Bratt? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jesper Bratt vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In 10 of 33 games this year, Bratt has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 22 of 33 games this season, Bratt has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Bratt has an assist in 18 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Bratt's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

Bratt has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bratt Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 33 Games 3 38 Points 1 13 Goals 1 25 Assists 0

