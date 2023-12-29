Can we anticipate Joel Farabee scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

  • Farabee has scored in 12 of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
  • Farabee has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 16.2% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:51 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 15:21 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:40 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:19 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:53 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:17 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 2-1 OT

Flyers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

