The Philadelphia Flyers, including Joel Farabee, are in action Friday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Farabee's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joel Farabee vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Farabee has averaged 15:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Farabee has a goal in 12 of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 19 of 34 games this season, Farabee has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 34 games this year, Farabee has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Farabee goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Farabee Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 2 24 Points 0 12 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

