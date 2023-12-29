John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Nationwide Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Tavares against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

John Tavares vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Tavares has averaged 18:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In 10 of 32 games this season, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 21 of 32 games this year, Tavares has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 32 games this season, Tavares has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Tavares has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tavares has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tavares Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 131 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 5 30 Points 5 10 Goals 3 20 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.