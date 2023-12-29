For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jonas Siegenthaler a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

Siegenthaler has scored in one of 33 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Siegenthaler has no points on the power play.

He has a 2.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Siegenthaler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 22:15 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:00 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:27 Away W 2-1

Devils vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

