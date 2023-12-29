Will Kyle Palmieri Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 29?
Can we anticipate Kyle Palmieri finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Palmieri stats and insights
- In nine of 34 games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In three games versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Palmieri has accumulated four goals and six assists.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Palmieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|15:39
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|16:12
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 7-3
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
