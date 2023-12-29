Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Palmieri in the Islanders-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Palmieri has a goal in nine games this season through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palmieri has a point in 17 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points four times.

Palmieri has an assist in 10 of 34 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Palmieri hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Palmieri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 34 Games 6 21 Points 1 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.