Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 29?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Lukas Reichel going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- In three of 33 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.
- He has a 6.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 1-0
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
