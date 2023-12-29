Luke Hughes will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Luke Hughes vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Hughes has averaged 20:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In five of 33 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hughes has a point in 13 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points four times.

Hughes has an assist in nine of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are allowing 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

