Can we anticipate MacKenzie Entwistle finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Entwistle stats and insights

  • Entwistle has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • Entwistle has no points on the power play.
  • Entwistle's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:47 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:20 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 3-2
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:21 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:07 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.