The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 144-122 win over the Nets, Beasley had 17 points.

Below, we look at Beasley's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.8 11.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 3.9 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 17.7 17.3 PR -- 16.2 15.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.0



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

He's attempted 6.4 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Beasley's Bucks average 104.9 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 100.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 111.8 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42.7 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.7 assists per game.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 34 13 5 4 1 0 1 12/19/2022 23 3 3 2 1 0 0

