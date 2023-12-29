In the upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Mathew Barzal to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

Barzal has scored in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken four shots in three games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Barzal has picked up three goals and 10 assists on the power play.

Barzal's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:44 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 19:47 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:33 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 20:56 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:01 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:19 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 4 2 2 18:15 Home W 7-3

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

