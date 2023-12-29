The New York Islanders, including Mathew Barzal, will be in action Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for Barzal available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mathew Barzal vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Barzal has averaged 18:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Barzal has scored a goal in nine of 33 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Barzal has a point in 22 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points eight times.

In 17 of 33 games this season, Barzal has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Barzal hits the over on his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Barzal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 33 Games 7 35 Points 0 10 Goals 0 25 Assists 0

