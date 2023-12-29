For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Matt Martin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Martin stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Martin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in three games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Martin has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Martin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:11 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:29 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:05 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:24 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:31 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

