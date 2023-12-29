Will Matt Martin Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 29?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Matt Martin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Martin stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Martin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted one shot in three games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Martin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Martin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:05
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|6:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|5:31
|Home
|L 7-4
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
